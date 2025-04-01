Georginio Rutter Injury: Could miss end of season

Rutter suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's FA Cup defeat against Forest and could miss the remainder of the season, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference, per The Athletic. "Both injuries don't look great, so we have to add them to our injury list. Georginio has an ankle injury and Adam a muscle injury. It's possible [that they miss the rest of the season]."

