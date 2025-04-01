Fantasy Soccer
Georginio Rutter Injury: Could miss end of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Rutter suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's FA Cup defeat against Forest and could miss the remainder of the season, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference, per The Athletic. "Both injuries don't look great, so we have to add them to our injury list. Georginio has an ankle injury and Adam a muscle injury. It's possible [that they miss the rest of the season]."

Rutter could be sidelined until the end of the season due to an ankle injury he suffered Saturday. He will likely be assessed in the coming weeks to determine if he can return before the season ends. The coach said he is happy that Brajan Gruda and Matt O'Riley will have a chance to prove themselves in Rutter's position.

