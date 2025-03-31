Georginio Rutter Injury: Forced off with ankle injury

Rutter was forced off during Saturday's FA Cup defeat against Forest due to an ankle injury. He will likely undergo a scan, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference, per The Argus. "He might have to go for a scan, so I can't say anything now."

Rutter will likely undergo a scan after limping off the pitch with assistance following an awkward twist and fall away from the ball in Saturday's game. This could be a big blow for the team if it is revealed to be a significant issue since the Frenchman started the last nine games for the Seagulls. If he is forced to miss time, Brajan Gruda could see increased playing time in the attacking midfield.