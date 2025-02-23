Georginio Rutter News: Scores goal in win

Rutter scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 win against Southampton.

Rutter scored 10 minutes after halftime after being set up by Yankuba Minteh. That was his second goal in three games across all competitions. He has been in good form starting the last four matches and is now an undisputed starter again. On Saturday he was highly active defensively as well, recording four tackles, his second-highest total of the season. He will look to keep that form going against Bournemouth on Tuesday.