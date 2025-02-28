Gerrit Holtmann Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Holtmann was forced off in Saturday's game with a thigh injury that turned out to be significant as he has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, coach Dieter Hecking said in a press conference.

Holtmann will miss Saturday's game due to a thigh injury he picked up against Wolfsburg. His absence will force a change in the starting squad since he has started the last four league games, with Maximilian Wittek likely featuring on the left flank.