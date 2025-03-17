Gerrit Holtmann News: Scores Sunday
Holtmann scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and five crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Holtmann found the back of the net with his limited chances Sunday. The attackers tends to be more of a creator than a finisher, but that didn't stop him from finishing a great move. Holtmann also sent in five crosses and did well to stretch the pitch in the final third when Bochum got on the ball.
