Gerrit Holtmann News: Scores Sunday

Holtmann scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and five crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Holtmann found the back of the net with his limited chances Sunday. The attackers tends to be more of a creator than a finisher, but that didn't stop him from finishing a great move. Holtmann also sent in five crosses and did well to stretch the pitch in the final third when Bochum got on the ball.