Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Produces great effort

Mamardashvili had an excellent day in net for Valencia in their 2-0 victory over Leganes. In 90 minutes played, the Georgian keeper made four saves, three of which were diving and one from inside his own box, kept a clean sheet, and made four recoveries. Mamardashvili has now kept two clean sheets in his last four starts for Valencia, and he will look to add a third this Saturday against Villarreal.