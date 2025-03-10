Granit Xhaka Injury: Trains Monday, possibility Tuesday
Xhaka (undisclosed) was included in training Monday and is questionable for Tuesday's contest against Bayern Munich, according to Rune Gjerulff of Buli News.
Xhaka looks to be in a decent spot after his early exit from their match over the weekend, with the midfielder returning to training Monday. This leaves him in a solid spot to return against Bayern, likely needing to past a late fitness test to be an option. He is a critical part of the team and will be expected to see the start if deemed fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now