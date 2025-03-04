Hakan Calhanoglu Injury: Fit for Feyenoord match

Calhanoglu (thigh) "worked with the team Tuesday and will be available against Feyenoord, but he's one of the doubts as far as the starting lineup is concerned," coach Simone Inzaghi reported.

Calhanoglu left early versus Napoli due to a bruise, and the ensuing tests ruled out more serious problems. He'll be an option, but the gaffer could opt to manage him. giving Kristjan Asllani or Piotr Zielinski the nod.