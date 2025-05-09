Harry Maguire Injury: Doubtful Sunday

Maguire is a doubt for Sunday's clash with West Ham, per manager Ruben Amorim. "Bruno doesn't have the problem of any injury but Harry has, So we have to manage that but they have to play and it is better to play than to stay out."

