Harry Maguire Injury: Picks up injury in FA Cup
Maguire (hamstring) will be evaluated in the coming days ahead of Thursday's Europa League match, coach Ruben Amorim said in a press conference. "We'll see. We'll see. I have to see how is Harry Maguire. We will see. It's a tough moment in that aspect, but we have to move on. It will be a competitive team on Thursday."
Maguire appeared to suffer a hamstring injury in Sunday's FA Cup match against Fulham and will need further evaluation before Thursday's game. If he is unavailable, Leny Yoro could see increased playing time.
