Harry Maguire Injury: Still without timeline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Maguire (hamstring) hasn't been given an update by manager Ruben Amorim and doesn't have a timeline to return.

Maguire suffered a supposed hamstring injury in the FA Cup and if that's the case, he'll likely miss two weeks, at a minimum. At 32 years old, any kind of muscle injury will take longer to heal, so it's possible this could turn into a month-long absence even without updates from the team. Leny Yoro is expected to see extended run in his place on the back line.

