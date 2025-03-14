Harry Maguire Injury: Tagreting Leicester return

Maguire (hamstring) is uncertain for Sunday's trip to Leicester City, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "[Harry] Maguire, who we tried not to risk, we will see for Sunday."

Maguire is a doubt for Sunday's clash with Leicester as he struggles with a hamstring injury. The defender went unused in the Europa League, but is in with a chance to play in the final match before the international break. Ayden Heaven was a competent option at left-back with Maguire out.