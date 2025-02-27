Harry Maguire News: Scores goal in victory

Maguire scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 win versus Ipswich Town.

Maguire scored his first goal of the season right after halftime with a header from a precise Bruno Fernandes cross. The central defender was heavily involved in his team's attacking play on Wednesday, recording a season-high three shots in the Premier League, all of which were on target. He also contributed defensively with two tackles, seven clearances, and three blocks against Ipswich Town. He will aim to build on this strong performance against Arsenal on March. 9 after facing Fulham in the FA Cup and Real Sociedad in the Europa League earlier in the week.