Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Harry Maguire headshot

Harry Maguire News: Scores goal in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Maguire scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 win versus Ipswich Town.

Maguire scored his first goal of the season right after halftime with a header from a precise Bruno Fernandes cross. The central defender was heavily involved in his team's attacking play on Wednesday, recording a season-high three shots in the Premier League, all of which were on target. He also contributed defensively with two tackles, seven clearances, and three blocks against Ipswich Town. He will aim to build on this strong performance against Arsenal on March. 9 after facing Fulham in the FA Cup and Real Sociedad in the Europa League earlier in the week.

Harry Maguire
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now