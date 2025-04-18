Harry Wilson Injury: Trains with team, close to return

Wilson (foot) is close to a return and could potentially face Chelsea on Sunday after training fully, according to Dom Smith of The Standard.

Wilson is once again on the verge of a return and is now eyeing a potential team sheet appearance against the Blues. This would be a huge return for the attacker, as he last played Jan. 26 due to his time out with a foot injury. A return to a starting role may be too much to begin, although he did start in five of his six appearnces before the injury.