Hassani Dotson Injury: Substituted early against Galaxy

Dotson registered one cross (zero accurate) was subbed off because of what appeared to be a knee injury in the 42nd minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy, Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Dotson seemed to ding his right knee before he landed on it wrong later, the latter resulting in his substitution for Owen Gene. The injury may be a big deal, considering he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during 2022. After the Galaxy and Minnesota United drew, MNU's next game is scheduled for Saturday against Real Salt Lake.