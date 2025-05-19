Hugo Ekitike News: Assists Saturday

Ekitike assisted once to go with four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus SC Freiburg.

Ekitike was the secondary option in the attack before the departure of Omar Marmoush, but after Marmoush left Ekitike took over. He produced 15 goals and eight assists and was among the top attackers in the Bundesliga. He's been linked to clubs around Europe, though the history of Frankfurt strikers after they leave the club isn't pretty.