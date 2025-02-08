Fantasy Soccer
Igor Zubeldia headshot

Igor Zubeldia Injury: Not in squad for Espanyol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Zubeldia (knee) was not included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Espanyol.

Zubeldia picked up a knee injury in the Copa del Rey game and trained individually on Friday. The Spaniard has been left out of the squad for Saturday's game and is unavailable for Sunday. His next chance to feature will be against Midjylland in the Europa League on Thursday. Aritz Elustondo is likely to replace him until he fully recovers.

Igor Zubeldia
Real Sociedad
