Inaki Williams Injury: Couldn't end game Sunday

Williams suffered a groin injury in Sunday's match and had to leave the field, leaving his team down to ten men. He is dealing with a heavy load on his adductor and will likely be rested in the coming days. He will be assessed later this week to determine if he can be available for Sunday's clash against Real Madrid. If ruled out, Alvaro Djalo is expected to start again on the right wing.