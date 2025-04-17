Europa League Picks, Odds & Predictions for Thursday, April 17

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

The Europa League second legs of the quarterfinals kick off Thursday with everything to play for.

Three of the four ties are even on aggregate, which creates incredible drama for who goes through to the semifinals. Manchester United and Tottenham's Premier League seasons are over, so everything will be put into winning the Europa League trophy and to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The other teams in the tie like Athletic Bilbao, Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio are also in search of silverware, while Rangers and Bodo/Glimt are trying to keep their cinderella runs alive.

Premier League odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Europa League Best Bets for Lazio vs. Bodo/Glimt

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Lazio were dismantled by Bodo/Glimt in the first leg with the Norwegian team winning 2-0.

That means Lazio will have to be super aggressive and Bodo/Glimt are likely going to sit in a low defensive block to try to see this match out.

The main man in the box for Lazio this season has been Valentin Castellanos. The Argentine has scored 12 goals in all competitions and carries a 0.46 xG per-90 minute scoring rate.

More importantly, he's averaging a ridiculous 4.1 shots per 90 minutes.

I like the value on him to find the back of the net at +105.

Premier League anytime goalscorer bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

UEL Predictions for Athletic Bilbao vs. Rangers

Betting on Player Shots on Target

Nico Williams and Inaki Williams command a lot of attention from defenders and rightfully so given how dangerous they are on the break. However, Athletic's main goalscoring threat this season has been Oihan Sancet.

He's bagged 16 goals in all competitions, and he's averaging almost the same number of shots as the Williams brothers. More than anything, he's putting the ball on target more than anyone else on the team.

Sancet is averaging 1.08 shots on target per 90 minutes and Athletic are going to be in a position where they're controlling a majority of the possession and trying to break down a Rangers low block. That means they are likely going to be taking a majority of the shots, too.

He had a shot on target in the first leg and I like him to double that at +175.

Europa League Predictions for Manchester United vs. Lyon

Betting on Spread

Manchester United were a little unlucky to not grab an advantage after the first leg in France, but they were hardly dominant.

Lyon outshot United and created more expected goals. They also took advantage of one of Manchester United's many weaknesses: set pieces. Lyon scored both their goals off the result of sets, which isn't a surprise considering Lyon are fifth in xG per set piece in Ligue 1 this season.

Manchester United looked horrible over the weekend getting dominated 4-1 by Newcastle who consistently turned United over in their own end of the pitch because Ruben Amorim's system has become completely predictable.

In the end, I think Manchester United are overvalued, and I like the value on Lyon to advance to the semifinals at +175.

Europa League Betting Picks for Thursday, April 17

Valentin Castellanos Anytime Goalscorer (+105)

Oihan Sancet Over 1.5 Shots on Target (+175)

Lyon to Advance (+175)