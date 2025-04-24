Inaki Williams News: Scores in win

Williams scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and five chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Las Palmas.

Williams recorded the only goal in the match for his first since Feb 23. He has gone scoreless and off the scoresheet during his previous seven league games, totaling four starts while collecting 12 shots (four on target), 22 crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in that span.