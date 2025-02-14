Ismaila Sarr Injury: Ready to play

Sarr (illness) is fit and available for Saturday's clash with Everton, per manager Oliver Glasner. "All three trained and are available for tomorrow."

Sarr is fully fit and ready to go after missing an FA Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers due to illness. This was always expected to be a minor issue, with the attacking midfielder now fully fit once more. Sarr will likely also have attacking midfield partner Eberechi Eze (foot) back to link up with.