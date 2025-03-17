Ivan Martin Injury: Will be sidelined several weeks

Martin will be sidelined between four to six weeks due to a hamstring tear, according to Fernando Ruiz of Estadio Deportivo.

Martin left Saturday's game against Valencia in the first half with an apparent muscular injury, and further tests confirmed that he suffered a moderate hamstring tear. The timeline for his return suggests that Martin might be able to return to action near the end of the season in a best-case scenario, though he could miss the rest of the campaign as well if the recovery doesn't go as planned.