Jack Hinshelwood News: Dishes assist in win

Hinshelwood assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win against West Ham United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Hinshelwood picked up his only two assists of the season with assists in each of the last two games. He also set season highs with three chances created and 55 completed passes in the match. On the defensive side, this was the second time in three outings he did not earn a tackle won, and it was his third straight game without an interception.