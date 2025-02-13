Jamie Vardy Injury: Likely available for Arsenal game

Vardy (undisclosed) was absent for the FA Cup loss to Manchester United because of a minor injury but has been involved in training this week. Coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy stated in the press conference that Vardy is available for selection for Saturday's match against Arsenal.

Vardy was absent for Friday's FA Cup match due to a minor injury but is likely to be available for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Arsenal. If fully fit, he is expected to rejoin the starting lineup as the striker.