Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamie Vardy headshot

Jamie Vardy Injury: Likely available for Arsenal game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Vardy (undisclosed) was absent for the FA Cup loss to Manchester United because of a minor injury but has been involved in training this week. Coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy stated in the press conference that Vardy is available for selection for Saturday's match against Arsenal.

Vardy was absent for Friday's FA Cup match due to a minor injury but is likely to be available for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Arsenal. If fully fit, he is expected to rejoin the starting lineup as the striker.

Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now