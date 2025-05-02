Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, May 3

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
Updated on May 2, 2025 3:03PM EST
This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

There's only a few weeks left in the season, yet the league decided having three relegated teams and Everton on a two-game Saturday morning slate was a good idea. I'll be honest, this slate doesn't deserve intensive thought.

Making things even better, the prices are nuts across the board. Fortunately, you can use projections to find the best plays. A link for The Pasty Guy Projections (formerly RotoAI, ZinPacks AI) can be found in the RW Discord.

As usual, check out at podcast/video preview on the RW Soccer YouTube page.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

ALL OF THE BETS DFS PLAYS IN ONE CATEGORY

Dwight McNeil ($5,700)
Jamie Vardy ($3,500)
Mateus Fernandes ($9,600)
Bilal El Khannouss ($6,000)
Ryan Manning ($8,000)
Jordan Ayew ($7,200)

It gets tricky if McNeil doesn't start, but even then you should have enough money to spend for Jack Harrison ($11,200). Then again, is that something you want to do? 

The prices on Fernandes and Manning are outlandish, but you can easily afford them and they might have the best floors on the slate. El Khannouss is close to a lock at home against Southampton for cheaper, especially with Leicester City lacking for depth in the front line.

Vardy at $3,500 is pretty funny. He's only behind Armando Broja ($4,500) for the best odds to score on the slate. He's also more

As usual, starting XIs could change some things.

Others to consider include James Garner ($5,300), Omari Hutchinson ($6,300) and Luke Thomas ($4,900). As always, Kamaldeen Sulemana ($3,200) pops up as a value play because he's almost minimum pricing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
