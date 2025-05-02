DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, May 3

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

There's only a few weeks left in the season, yet the league decided having three relegated teams and Everton on a two-game Saturday morning slate was a good idea. I'll be honest, this slate doesn't deserve intensive thought.

Making things even better, the prices are nuts across the board. Fortunately, you can use projections to find the best plays. A link for The Pasty Guy Projections (formerly RotoAI, ZinPacks AI) can be found in the RW Discord.

As usual, check out at podcast/video preview on the RW Soccer YouTube page.

MATCHES (ET)

ALL OF THE BETS DFS PLAYS IN ONE CATEGORY

Dwight McNeil ($5,700)

Jamie Vardy ($3,500)

Mateus Fernandes ($9,600)

Bilal El Khannouss ($6,000)

Ryan Manning ($8,000)

Jordan Ayew ($7,200)

It gets tricky if McNeil doesn't start, but even then you should have enough money to spend for Jack Harrison ($11,200). Then again, is that something you want to do?

The prices on Fernandes and Manning are outlandish, but you can easily afford them and they might have the best floors on the slate. El Khannouss is close to a lock at home against Southampton for cheaper, especially with Leicester City lacking for depth in the front line.

Vardy at $3,500 is pretty funny. He's only behind Armando Broja ($4,500) for the best odds to score on the slate. He's also more