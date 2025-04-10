Jamie Vardy News: Middling day in attack

Vardy generated three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Monday's 3-0 loss against Newcastle United.

Vardy had a rough go of it against Newcastle's back line in Monday's defeat to the visitors. In 90 minutes played, the 38 year old had the fewest touches of any outfield player to play 90 minutes with just 29, only put one of his three shots on target, created zero chances, and was caught offsides three times. Vardy has not scored for Leicester since January 26 against Tottenham and will look to get back on track against Brighton on Saturday.