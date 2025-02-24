Fantasy Soccer
Jan Oblak headshot

Jan Oblak News: Secures clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Oblak made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Valencia.

Oblak notched his 11th clean sheet of La Liga as he faced little pressure against a struggling Valencia team. The goalkeeper has now gone 12 straight games without allowing more than a goal in any match. Next, he'll face off against Athletic Club, a team coming off scoring seven goals in their last match.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
