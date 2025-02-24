Jan Oblak News: Secures clean sheet in win
Oblak made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Valencia.
Oblak notched his 11th clean sheet of La Liga as he faced little pressure against a struggling Valencia team. The goalkeeper has now gone 12 straight games without allowing more than a goal in any match. Next, he'll face off against Athletic Club, a team coming off scoring seven goals in their last match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now