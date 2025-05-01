Jan Paul van Hecke Injury: Back available after concussion

Van Hecke (concussion) is back available for Sunday's clash against Newcastle, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to The Argus. "Jan is ready to start. Trained yesterday and said he wants to play."

Van Hecke is back available after the clash of heads he suffered with Yunus Konak on April. 19. and could be returning directly to the starting squad since he asked his coach to play. That said, Igor is also back available and both will be in competition for a spot in the backline moving forward.