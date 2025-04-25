Jan Paul van Hecke Injury: Following concussion protocols

Van Hecke (concussion) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against West Ham, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to Chris Nightingale for Sky Sports.

Van Hecke is following the concussion protocols and is ruled out of Saturday's game. He will be available for the game against Newcastle new Sunday according to his coach. Eiran Cashin is expected to replace him in the central defense on Saturday.