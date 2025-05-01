Jan Paul van Hecke Injury: Ready to start

Van Hecke (concussion) is available for Sunday's clash with Newcastle, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "Jan Paul is ready to start. He trained yesterday and after training he immediately came to me and said he wants to play."

Van Hecke is good to go for Sunday's clash with Newcastle. The defender has been a consistent starter when fit, though a concussion saw him miss one match. With Van Hecke good to start he should be a full go Sunday.