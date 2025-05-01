Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jan Paul van Hecke headshot

Jan Paul van Hecke Injury: Ready to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Van Hecke (concussion) is available for Sunday's clash with Newcastle, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler. "Jan Paul is ready to start. He trained yesterday and after training he immediately came to me and said he wants to play."

Van Hecke is good to go for Sunday's clash with Newcastle. The defender has been a consistent starter when fit, though a concussion saw him miss one match. With Van Hecke good to start he should be a full go Sunday.

Jan Paul van Hecke
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now