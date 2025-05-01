Jason Steele News: Returns to bench
Steel is back on the bench after missing multiple months due to shoulder surgery.
Steele missed roughly three months due to his shoulder injury, but he'll be available to close the season. He's not expected to start over Bart Verbruggen unless there's nothing to play for in the final game. Steele started the first two games of the season when Verbruggen wasn't available and then one FA Cup match prior to injury.
