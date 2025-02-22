Jayden Reid Injury: Not available for Colorado
Reid (foot) is out for Saturday's season opener against Colorado, according to the MLS injury report.
Reid is dealing with a foot injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. No specific timeline has been provided for his return. This injury is unlikely to impact the starting lineup as Reid is expected to be a bench option on the left flank following the system change to a back-three.
