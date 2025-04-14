Jean-Matteo Bahoya News: Returns to goals

Bahoya scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win versus FC Heidenheim.

Bahoya has been an excellent pacey option and he found the back of the net Sunday. The concerns around Bahoya have been how wasteful he is, but he seems to have found a bit more efficiency in the back half of the season. If Bahoya can continue to make the most of his chances he should be the future on the left wing in Frankfurt.