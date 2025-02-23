Jean-Matteo Bahoya News: Surprise start
Bahoya recorded one cross (one accurate) and two tackles in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus Bayern Munich.
Bahoya has hardly played but was handed a shock start against Bayern on Sunday. It didn't work out, to say the least, as he looked totally contained by the Bayern defense. It's not entirely likely a different option on the right wing would have entirely changed the match though, as Bayern were confident and calm throughout the win, even when Frankfurt had rare attacking moments.
