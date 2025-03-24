Jean-Philippe Mateta Injury: Given clearance to play

Mateta (ear) has received the full clearance to play against Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, Sky Sports reports.

Mateta has been training recently and was a full participant in training in the previous week, so now he's received full clearance to be available for the FA Cup match. The striker is fully fit and will play wearing a special mask to protect his ear. Having Mateta back is a huge boost for the Eagles, as the Frenchman has netted 12 goals across 27 appearances (25 starts) in the Premier League this season.