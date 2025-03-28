Jean-Philippe Mateta Injury: Good to go Saturday

Mateta (head) is available for Saturday's trip to Fulham, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "He trains now for two weeks with us, of course, always with his protection, and it's also important for him to train a little bit. We had an internal game during the international break and he could play 60 minutes without any problems, so he's ready."

Mateta is ready to return after missing one match with a head injury after a brutal challenge in the FA Cup. The forward had an extended international break to recover and is now fit and ready to lead the line against Fulham back in FA Cup action. Mateta is in brilliant form with seven goals in eight matches prior to the injury.