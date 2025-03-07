Jean-Philippe Mateta Injury: Out until after break

Mateta (ear) won't return until after the international break, according to manager Oliver Glasner."He will go to Marbella with us next week and be just training individually. If everything goes how we wish, he will be available versus Fulham [after the March international break]."

Mateta was taken out by an awful challenge in FA Cup action, though it came at a perfect time, as he will have an extended international break to try and get fit. Eddie Nketiah will lead the line for Saturday's clash against Ipswich Town.