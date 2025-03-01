Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jean-Philippe Mateta headshot

Jean-Philippe Mateta Injury: Receives stitches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Mateta (ear) has been discharged from the hospital after receiving 25 stitches to his ear, according to his club.

Mateta has received a positive update following his scary incident Saturday. The forward has been discharged from the hospital after receiving numerous stitches to the affected area. He will now be monitored in the coming days, although a return to training is up in the air.

Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now