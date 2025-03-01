Jean-Philippe Mateta Injury: Receives stitches
Mateta (ear) has been discharged from the hospital after receiving 25 stitches to his ear, according to his club.
Mateta has received a positive update following his scary incident Saturday. The forward has been discharged from the hospital after receiving numerous stitches to the affected area. He will now be monitored in the coming days, although a return to training is up in the air.
