Jean-Ricner Bellegarde headshot

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Injury: Forced off during first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Bellegarde (undisclosed) was forced off in the 42nd minute of Sunday's clash against Tottenham with an apparent injury.

Bellegarde couldn't continue and was forced off before halftime in Sunday's game against the Spurs. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury and whether he will have to miss time. He was replaced by Pablo Sarabia who could see increased playing time if the Haitian is unavailable in upcoming fixtures.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Wolverhampton
