Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 30

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Ortega isn't guaranteed to start over Ederson, but he did start City's most recent fixture in Gameweek 29 due to the latter's injury. That match resulted in a 2-2 draw and only 1.5 points for Ortega, but the Gameweek 30 match against Leicester City is one of the best in terms of a potential clean sheet bonus. If Ortega doesn't start, Aaron Ramsdale (19% Fantrax, 15% Sleeper) and Mads Hermansen (24% Fantrax, 20% Sleeper) are riskier options to stream in more difficult matchups.

DEFENDERS

Lewis is in a similar boat to Ortega, as he'll get a boost at a clean sheet due to the matchup against lowly Leicester. Unfortunately, Lewis doesn't offer a ton of upside, as he isn't getting as forward as last season, having failed to create a chance in the Premier League since 2024. He can compile defensive actions like tackles, but it's hard to imagine a double-digit point match without a clean sheet.

Teammate Abdukodir Khusanov (34% Fantrax, 33% Sleeper) is also readily available and may have a safer floor from defensive actions in the heart of the back four.

Doherty has been pretty solid since moving into a center-back role for Wolves this season. Though his attacking upside is capped, he's become a clearance machine, with 13 over his last three Premier League starts to go with six tackles. A matchup against West Ham shouldn't be one to fear in Gameweek 30.

MIDFIELDERS

Eriksen was a recent recommendation, but he's still not overly popular given his current role at United. While he's not the player he once was, Eriksen has totaled three shots, three chances created and six crosses over his last two starts in the league. He has a solid enough floor and playstyle to be useful in fantasy formats and has a ceiling from potential assists due to his role on set pieces and playing in United's attack.

Teammate Marshall Munetsi (42% Fantrax, 32% Sleeper) is also an option, but Bellegarde has performed better of late with no less than 7.5 fantasy points over his last three starts. In that period, he has has three assists, five chances created and six crosses despite no role on set pieces. He's been in a more attacking role without Matheus Cunha available and that should be the case for a couple more matches.

FORWARDS

Forward is as thin as ever, which is why Muniz is on this list despite a terrible matchup against Arsenal in Gameweek 30. Despite mostly playing behind Raul Jimenez he's still on close to 50 percent of fantasy teams. Muniz has scored in two of his last three appearances, while Jimenez has one goal over his last three. If Muniz starts in any upcoming match, you may not want to start him against Arsenal, but he's still worth stashing for when he does starts.

While Muniz is one to stash moving forward, Willian is the pick for anyone desperate for a starter this week. Even against the Gunners, Willian has a floor due to his wide role for Fulham which could result in crosses and chances created. He's always been a favorite under Marco Silva and after going 87 minutes last game, there's a real chance he remains in the XI now that he's fit again.