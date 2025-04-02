Fantasy Soccer
Jesper Lindstrom

Jesper Lindstrom Injury: Out with groin strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Lindstrom is out for Wednesday's match against Liverpool due to a groin injury, according to manager David Moyes.

Lindstrom is out for Wednesday's derby despite no prior update of an injury, with the attacker appearing to have suffered a groin strain in the buildup to the contest. He has started in all but one match since Jan. 15, so this is a tough loss. That said, Carlos Alcaraz enters the call in his place Wednesday.

Jesper Lindstrom
Everton
