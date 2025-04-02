Joao Pedro News: Managed cautiously

Pedro didn't start the game against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Saturday due to recovery management, coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed in the press conference, per The Athletic. "We decided we have to take care of his health. We had to let him recover and not start the game. That is always a thing where you have to talk to players, make a decision and hope they come through this period with a lot of games with their national duties. That is what we always try to figure out together with the medical team, with the player. Of course, it played a part in our decision making that Joao was with the Brazilian national team."

