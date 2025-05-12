Joe Gomez Injury: Back in team training

Gomez (hamstring) was spotted back in team training on Friday, the club posted.

Gomez is progressing well in the recovery of his hamstring injury since he was spotted back in team training on Friday. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to see if he can be back available soon in the match squad, being in a good position to return against Brighton next Monday. That said, he should return to a bench role and make appearances off the bench ahead of next season.