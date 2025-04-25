Fantasy Soccer
Joe Gomez Injury: Still not training with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Gomez (hamstring) isn't training with the squad yet but could feature in the last two to three games of the season if his recovery goes as planned, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference.

Gomez has yet to resume team training but if his recovery goes as planned, he is expected to return for the final two or three games of the season, likely targeting a comeback against Arsenal on May 11. That said, even if fully fit, he should return as a bench option since he is the third central defender in the hierarchy.

Joe Gomez
Liverpool
