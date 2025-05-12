Joe Willock Injury: Dealing with thigh problem

Willock is dealing with a thigh problem and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the final two games of the season, manager Eddie Howe told media Sunday following the 2-0 win over Chelsea. "Kieran [Trippier] has a calf problem and Joe has a thigh problem. They're both similar injuries. We don't think they're serious but we don't know if we'll see them before the end of the season."

Willock didn't play against Chelsea, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up against Arsenal this upcoming weekend. Willock had started in the last two matches due to the absence of Joelinton (knee), and his absence means Newcastle could continue playing with a difficult tactical approach due to their lack of depth in the middle of the park.