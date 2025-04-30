Joe Willock News: Starts in win

Willock got the start and created three chances during a 3-0 win over Ipswich.

Willock returned to the starting XI with Joelinton (knee) sidelined for the match. With Joelinton expected to be done for the campaign, Willock should now be in line for a consistent starting role in the coming weeks. Willock has largely been a bench option when fit, but has a run of four starts earlier in the campaign flashing some offensive upside.