John Nelson headshot

John Nelson Injury: Questionable with thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Nelson is questionable for Saturday's match against Minnesota due to a thigh injury.

Nelson has suffered a thigh injury and will not likely need to pass a fitness test ahead of Saturday's match to be an option. He did start in their first three games of the season before going unused in their last, so his absence wouldn't force a change but the club will likely still hope to have him available.

John Nelson
Los Angeles Galaxy
