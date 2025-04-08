Jon Aramburu News: Scores first La Liga goal
Aramburu scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win over Las Palmas.
Aramburu finally recorded his first ever La Liga goal, giving extending Real Sociedad's lead over Las Palmas on Sunday. He had moved out of the reserved role and has been a regular starter this campaign, collecting 24 starts in 27 La Liga appearances, averaging about three tackles per contest.
