Jonas Hofmann Injury: Doesn't train, won't play Tuesday

Hofmann (illness) is out for Tuesday's match against Bayern Munich after not training Monday, according to Rune Gjerulff of Buli News.

Hofmann will not make the call after his absence this weekend, as he appears to still be dealing with an illness. Luckily for the club, this is a minor absence, as is not a regular starter and last saw a start when facing Bochum in league play on Nov. 9. He will look ahead to their next contest for a return, likely not missing too much more time with an illness.