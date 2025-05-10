Jonathan Rodriguez News: Available off bench Saturday
Rodriguez (leg) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Sporting Kansas City.
Rodriguez has recorded just 85 minutes of play across three appearances this year, but he scored and assisted once over that span. He may now make a gradual return, sharing time on the pitch with Antony if he's considered as a left winger as was the case last season. The Uruguayan could be reliable for offensive production given his shooting and playmaking talent.
